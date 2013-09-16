SYDNEY, Sept 16 South Africa hooker Bismark du Plessis has had the red card he received during last weekend's match against New Zealand expunged from his record after a judicial hearing decided his first yellow card had been wrongly awarded.

Du Plessis was shown two yellow cards in the match, the first in the 17th minute for a tackle on All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter that French referee Romain Poite adjudged was high and illegally executed without the use of his arms.

"Judicial Officer Terry Willis from Australia has removed a red card from the disciplinary record of Bismarck du Plessis," read a statement from governing body SANZAR released on Monday.

"(He) found that the decision made by referee Romain Poite to issue a yellow card as a result of the tackle by du Plessis on Dan Carter was wrong, as it was within the laws of the game."

Having missed 10 minutes of the first half because of the initial yellow card, Du Plessis was sent from the field for good two minutes after halftime when, attempting a fend-off, he smashed his elbow into the throat of New Zealand's Liam Messam.

The absence for so much of the game of the inspirational forward, who also scored one of his country's two tries in an eventful evening at Eden Park, disfigured what had looked like being a tight contest.

World champions New Zealand won the match 29-15 to move above the Springboks to the top of the Rugby Championship standings with two rounds of the competition remaining. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Clare Fallon)