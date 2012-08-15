Aug 15 Factbox on the 2012 Rugby Championship competition, starting on Saturday. - - - - * The original Tri-Nations competition started in 1996, a year after the sport turned professional, with the three original SANZAR partners South Africa, New Zealand and Australia and was expanded this year to include Argentina and rebranded as the Rugby Championship. * Prior to 2005 under the Tri-Nations, each of the three original teams played each other on a home and away basis. In 2006 the fixture list was expanded to include three games each, except for rugby World Cup years when the format was reduced to just home and away. * The format for the Rugby Championship will remain on a home and away basis, though New Zealand and Australia will play a third test match outside of the competition as part of their Bledisloe Cup programme. * Teams earn four points for a win, two for a draw, plus a bonus point for scoring four tries in a match or losing by less than seven points. * New Zealand have dominated the competition, winning 10 of the 16 titles. South Africa and Australia have won three titles each. * The team that has won the title in a World Cup year has never gone on to lift the Webb Ellis trophy in the same season. - - - - FIXTURES (kickoffs GMT) Aug 18 Australia v New Zealand Sydney (1005) South Africa v Argentina Cape Town (1500) Aug 25 New Zealand v Australia Auckland (0735) Argentina v South Africa Mendoza (1910) Sept 8 New Zealand v Argentina Wellington (0735) Australia v South Africa Perth (1035) Sept 15 New Zealand v South Africa Dunedin (0735) Australia v Argentina Gold Coast (1005) Sept 22 South Africa v Australia Pretoria (1500) Argentina v New Zealand La Plata (2310) Oct 6 South Africa v New Zealand Pretoria (1500) Argentina v Australia Rosario (2310) - - - - TRI-NATIONS CHAMPIONS 2011 Australia 2010 New Zealand 2009 South Africa 2008 New Zealand 2007 New Zealand 2006 New Zealand 2005 New Zealand 2004 South Africa 2003 New Zealand 2002 New Zealand 2001 Australia 2000 Australia 1999 New Zealand 1998 South Africa 1997 New Zealand 1996 New Zealand - - - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)