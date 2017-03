CAPE TOWN, March 19 Full schedule of matches for this year's Rugby Championship, released by Sanzar on Tuesday (kick off times GMT): Aug. 17 At Sydney - Australia v New Zealand (1005) At Bloemfontein - South Africa v Argentina (1300) Aug. 24 At Wellington - New Zealand v Australia (0735) At Mendoza - Argentina v South Africa (1910) Sept. 7 At Hamilton - New Zealand v Argentina (0735) At Brisbane - Australia v South Africa (1005) Sept. 14 At Auckland - New Zealand v South Africa (0735) At Perth - Australia v Argentina (1005) Sept. 28 At Cape Town - South Africa v Australia (1500) At La Plata - Argentina v New Zealand (2240) Oct. 5 At Johannesburg - South Africa v New Zealand (1500) At Rosario - Argentina v Australia (2240). (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)