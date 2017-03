SYDNEY, March 20 Final fixtures for the 2014 Rugby Championship involving New Zealand, South Africa, Australia and Argentina, which were announced by SANZAR on Thursday (all times GMT). Week One - Aug. 16 Australia v New Zealand Sydney (1005) South Africa v Argentina Pretoria (1505) Week Two - Aug. 23 New Zealand v Australia Auckland (0735) Argentina v South Africa Salta (1910) Week Three - Sept. 6 New Zealand v Argentina Napier (0735) Australia v South Africa Perth (1005) Week Four - Sept. 13 New Zealand v South Africa Wellington (0735) Australia v Argentina Gold Coast (1005) Week Five - Sept. 27 South Africa v Australia Cape Town (1505) Argentina v New Zealand La Plata (To be confirmed) Week Six - Oct. 4 South Africa v New Zealand Johannesburg (1505) Argentina v Australia Mendoza (2240) (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ian Ransom)