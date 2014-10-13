CAPE TOWN Oct 13 The fixtures for the 2015 Rugby Championship featuring just one round of matches between the four sides were released by SANZAR on Monday.

With the tournament to be played just months before the World Cup, organisers ditched the idea of the normal home and away games to shorten the competition from six to three matches.

They have added an extra set of matches in a fourth week that will not be for competition points.

The tournament kicks off on July 17 when New Zealand host Argentina in Christchurch, a fortnight after the Super Rugby final, with South Africa travelling to Brisbane to face Australia a day later.

The second round will see the Springboks host New Zealand and Argentina take on the Wallabies. The third-round matches will be between Australia v the All Blacks in Sydney and South Africa v Argentina.

An additional round of games on Aug. 15 that will not be included in the points tally sends Australia to Auckland to meet the All Blacks while South Africa head to Argentina.

The home venues for matches involving the Springboks and Argentina have not yet been confirmed. 2015 Rugby Championship schedule: Round 1: Friday, July 17: New Zealand v Argentina - AMI Stadium, Christchurch Saturday, July 18: Australia v South Africa - Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane Round 2: Saturday, July 25: South Africa v New Zealand - Venue TBC Saturday, July 25: Argentina v Australia - Venue TBC Round 3: Saturday, August 8: Australia v New Zealand - ANZ Stadium, Sydney Saturday, August 8: South Africa v Argentina - Venue TBC Additional week (not for competition points): Saturday, August 15: New Zealand v Australia - Eden Park, Auckland Saturday, August 15: Argentina v South Africa - Venue TBC (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)