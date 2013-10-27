Oct 27 New Zealand have called uncapped prop Jeff Toomaga-Allen into their squad for the test against Japan in Tokyo next weekend after Joe Moody broke his leg in Saturday's National Provincial Championship final.

Toomaga-Allen, who usually plays tighthead prop for the Wellington Hurricanes but has been included as cover for the loosehead position, was forced to withdraw from the All Blacks training squad earlier this year because of a knee injury.

Tony Woodcock, Luke Romano, Sam Whitelock, Kieran Read, Liam Messam, Israel Dagg, Cory Jane, Julian Savea, Ardie Savea and Aaron Cruden will miss out on the Japan test and join the squad in Paris ahead of the match against France on Nov. 10.

The world champions, who have won all of their matches this year, also play England at Twickenham and Ireland in Dublin on their season-ending tour.

Squad for Japan test:

Forwards: Dane Coles, Andrew Hore and Keven Mealamu, Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Ben Franks, Owen Franks, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Dominic Bird, Brodie Retallick, Jeremy Thrush, Sam Cane, Steven Luatua, Richie McCaw, Luke Whitelock.

Backs: Tawera Kerr-Barlow, TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Daniel Carter, Tom Taylor, Ryan Crotty, Ma'a Nonu, Francis Saili, Frank Halai, Charles Piutau, Ben Smith. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Gene Cherry)