SYDNEY Aug 27 Uncapped centre Kyle Godwin and 29-test hooker Saia Faingaa have been included in Ewen McKenzie's 30-man Australia squad for next week's Rugby Championship test against South Africa in Perth.

Utility back Pat McCabe and hooker Nathan Charles were both injured in the 51-20 loss to New Zealand last weekend and will be unavailable for the rest of the campaign.

McCabe fractured his neck for the third time and his Super Rugby coach Stephen Larkham told ABC radio on Wednesday that the 26-year-old would be retiring from rugby.

Charles, who got his chance after injuries to Stephen Moore and Tatafu Polota-Nau, was ruled out for the rest of the season with a pectoral tear he sustained at Eden Park.

Polota-Nau returns to the squad but will not be considered for selection against the Springboks in Perth as he recovers from an injured knee, leaving James Hanson likely to start.

The versatile and pacy Godwin would probably have already made his test debut had he not suffered from a string of injuries over the last couple of years.

The 22-year-old missed the backend of the Super Rugby season for the Western Force because of a knee injury and was scheduled to make his return to action in the National Rugby Championship this weekend.

Squad:

Backs - Israel Folau, Peter Betham, Rob Horne, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Tevita Kuridrani, Matt Toomua, Kyle Godwin, Christian Leali'ifano, Kurtley Beale, Bernard Foley, Nic White, Nick Phipps, Luke Burgess.

Forwards - Wycliff Palu, Ben McCalman, Michael Hooper, Matt Hodgson, Scott Higginbotham, Scott Fardy, Rob Simmons, James Horwill, Sam Carter, Will Skelton, Sekope Kepu, Ben Alexander, James Slipper, Pek Cowan, James Hanson, Saia Fainga'a, Tatafu Polota-Nau. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)