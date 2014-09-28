Sept 27 Captain Richie McCaw equalled a record for All Blacks appearances as the world champions sealed their third successive Rugby Championship title with a 34-13 victory over Argentina in La Plata on Saturday.

The All Blacks have 21 points, six ahead of South Africa, who they meet in their final match in Johannesburg next week.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ian Ransom)