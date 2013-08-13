Aug 13 Factbox on the Rugby Championship, the annual southern hemisphere test championship featuring Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, which starts this weekend. (all times GMT): - - - - KEY FACTS * The Tri-Nations started in 1996, a year after the sport turned professional, with the three original SANZAR partners South Africa, New Zealand and Australia and was expanded last year to include Argentina and rebranded as the Rugby Championship. * Each side plays the others on a home and away basis, though New Zealand and Australia play a third test outside of the competition as part of the Bledisloe Cup series.

* Teams earn four points for a win, two for a draw, plus a bonus point for scoring four tries in a match or losing by less than seven points.

* New Zealand have dominated the competition, winning 11 of the 17 titles. South Africa and Australia have won three titles each. - - - - NEW ZEALAND Nickname: All Blacks Coach: Steve Hansen (Second year) Captain: Richie McCaw Squad: Forwards - Dane Coles, Andrew Hore, Keven Mealamu, Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Ben Franks, Owen Franks, Tony Woodcock, Brodie Retallick, Luke Romano, Samuel Whitelock, Sam Cane, Steven Luatua, Richie McCaw, Liam Messam, Kieran Read. Backs - Tawera Kerr-Barlow, TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Dan Carter, Aaron Cruden, Ma'a Nonu, Conrad Smith, Israel Dagg, Charles Piutau, Julian Savea, Ben Smith. - - AUSTRALIA Nickname: Wallabies Coach: Ewen McKenzie (First year) Captain: James Horwill Squad: Forwards - Ben Alexander, Albert Anae, Kane Douglas, Saia Faingaa, Scott Fardy, Liam Gill, Michael Hooper, James Horwill, Sekope Kepu, Ben McCalman, Hugh McMeniman, Stephen Moore, Ben Mowen, Jake Schatz, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, James Slipper.

Backs - Adam Ashley-Cooper, Quade Cooper, Nick Cummins, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Tevita Kuridrani, Christian Leali'ifano, Jesse Mogg, James O'Connor, Joe Tomane, Matt Toomua, Nic White. - - SOUTH AFRICA Nickname: Springboks Coach: Heyneke Meyer (Second year) Captain: Juan De Villiers Squad: Forwards - Willem Alberts, Marcell Coetzee, Bismarck du Plessis, Jannie du Plessis, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Juandre Kruger, Francois Louw, Tendai Mtawarira, Trevor Nyakane, Coenie Oosthuizen, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Gurthro Steenkamp, Adriaan Strauss, Flip van der Merwe, Franco van der Merwe, Duane Vermeulen. Backs - Bjorn Basson, Juan de Jongh, Jean de Villiers, Fourie du Preez, JJ Engelbrecht, Bryan Habana, Zane Kirchner, Pat Lambie, Willie le Roux, Ruan Pienaar, Jan Serfontein, Morne Steyn, Jano Vermaak. - - ARGENTINA Nickname: Pumas Coach: Santiago Phelan (Fifth year) Captain: Juan Fernandez Lobbe Squad: Forwards - Marcos Ayerza, Matias Diaz, Juan Figallo, Agustin Creevy, Eusebio Guinazu, Patricio Albacete, Manuel Carizza, Julio Farias Cabello, Mariano Galarza, Juan Fernandez Lobbe, Juan Manuel Leguizamon, Nahuel Lobo, Pablo Matera, Leonardo Senatore. Backs - Juan Martin Hernandez, Joaquin Tuculet, Horacio Agulla, Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, Gonzalo Camacho, Juan Imhoff, Marcelo Bosch, Felipe Contepomi, Santiago Fernandez, Nicolas Sanchez, Tomas Cubelli, Martin Landajo - - - - FIXTURES Aug. 17 Australia v New Zealand Sydney (1005)

South Africa v Argentina Johannesburg (1300) Aug. 24 New Zealand v Australia Wellington (0735)

Argentina v South Africa Mendoza (1910) Sept. 7 New Zealand v Argentina Hamilton (0735)

Australia v South Africa Brisbane (1005) Sept. 14 New Zealand v South Africa Auckland (0735)

Australia v Argentina Perth (1005) Sept. 28 South Africa v Australia Cape Town (1500)

Argentina v New Zealand La Plata (2240) Oct. 5 South Africa v New Zealand Johannesburg (1500)

Argentina v Australia Rosario (2240) - - - - 2012 RESULTS Round 1 Australia 19 New Zealand 27 Sydney

South Africa 27 Argentina 6 Cape Town Round 2 Argentina 16 South Africa 16 Mendoza

New Zealand 22 Australia 0 Auckland Round 3 New Zealand 21 Argentina 5 Wellington

Australia 26 South Africa 19 Perth Round 4 New Zealand 21 South Africa 11 Dunedin

Australia 23 Argentina 19 Gold Coast Round 5 South Africa 31 Australia 8 Pretoria

Argentina 15 New Zealand 54 La Plata Round 6 South Africa 16 New Zealand 32 Johannesburg

Argentina 19 Australia 25 Rosario - - 2012 STANDINGS

P W D L BP PT New Zealand 6 6 0 0 2 26 Australia 6 3 0 3 0 12 South Africa 6 2 1 3 2 12 Argentina 6 0 1 5 2 4 (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)