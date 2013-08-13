WELLINGTON Aug 13 It would be a stretch to describe this year's Rugby Championship as merely a testing ground for the World Cup, but with all four teams undergoing some form of transition, their performance in the southern hemisphere's annual tournament will be an indicator of their progress ahead of rugby's global showcase in 2015.

Defending champions New Zealand are infusing new blood into their core of grizzled veterans and will again be favourites for the trophy, while Australia are in the midst of a major overhaul, Argentina may be set for a coaching change and South Africa are coming to terms with the impact of rugby's global labour market on their selection policy.

The biggest issue for the All Blacks is the fitness of captain Richie McCaw, who has barely played at all after returning from a six-month sabbatical from the game.

Coach Steve Hansen told reporters last week he had no concerns over McCaw's fitness, having watched the openside flanker get through the 2011 World Cup with virtually no training due to a broken foot.

Hansen's goal for the side is to continue to play at a higher pace than anyone else, having lifted the game to a new tempo last year, which meant dumping World Cup-winning scrumhalf Piri Weepu as he was not considered fit nor fast enough to play their style.

Integrating exciting and aggressive youngsters into a team of tried and tested veterans has been key to Hansen's goal of playing the high-tempo game and 20 of the 33 players used at the last World Cup are no longer in the national set-up.

OVERSEAS DRAIN

Amid concerns about a lack of domestic depth, Springboks coach Heyneke Meyer has had to select eight players who are either plying their trade offshore or are set to take up contracts overseas.

South Africa lost a large chunk of their 2007 World Cup winning side after the last tournament in New Zealand, while several others are nearing the end of their careers and looking for big paypackets offshore.

The fact that Meyer had to bring back Fourie du Preez from Japanese club rugby highlighted the dearth of talent at scrumhalf, while retaining the metronomic Morne Steyn at flyhalf suggests he wants a dual kicking option close to the ruck.

That conservative gameplan may stymie the attacking talents of a backline that includes young fullback Willie le Roux and evergreen winger Bryan Habana, who at 30 is still one of the most dangerous strike weapons in world rugby.

Argentina provided a massive boost to the competition in their debut last year and impressed with their performances where they drew with the Springboks and narrowly lost to the Wallabies twice in 2012.

The Pumas will no longer have the element of surprise they had last year, though their 26-12 victory over Wales in Cardiff last November showed the benefit of competing in the tournament.

While for much of last year's season they were a '60-minute team,' falling away in the final quarter, the Wales victory demonstrated they can now play to the end of the game.

But while the Pumas make steady progress, they may have to deal with a change at the top with local media suggesting coach Santiago Phelan will step down at the end of this year.

"What's important is that the Argentine team is on the right track, improving," Phelan said after his side beat a touring New South Wales team in two warm-up matches.

"The team is growing in confidence and ... the task is never done, there are always things to improve."

SHORT HONEYMOON

But it is Australia who are undergoing the most sweeping changes, with new coach Ewen McKenzie likely to implement a more adventurous style of play after taking over from Robbie Deans last month.

McKenzie has virtually no honeymoon period and will be thrust straight into the Rugby Championship with no buildup, hoping to turn a young side into legitimate World Cup contenders with just two years to narrow down his selections.

The 1991 World Cup winner, probably mindful that time was running out to make wholesale changes to the squad, introduced eight new caps and ditched veteran prop Benn Robinson.

However, he did not want to throw the Deans's baby out with the bathwater and said he would maintain the positive aspects of his predecessor's five years in charge.

"You arrive at this time and it's not a matter of chucking everything out the window," he told reporters of his lack of preparation time before the Rugby Championship.

"You have to accept that there were things going on that were quite good and world class, so we'll only be interested in changing things where we think we can get a benefit, I guess, from a base game."

(Additional reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney and Rex Gowar in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford)