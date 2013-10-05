JOHANNESBURG Oct 5 New Zealand retained the Rugby Championship title with a thrilling 38-27 victory over South Africa on Saturday.

The brilliant All Blacks were crowned champions after running in five tries through Liam Messam (2), Ben Smith, Beauden Barrett and Kieran Read.

South Africa needed to score four tries to have a chance of capturing the trophy but touchdowns by Bryan Habana (2), Willie le Roux and Jean de Villiers were unable to give them the win they needed.

The All Blacks matched the physicality and skill of the home team in a contest during which the lead regularly changed hands before the New Zealanders pulled clear in the final 20 minutes. (Editing by Tom Bartlett)