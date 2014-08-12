SYDNEY, Aug 12 Factbox on the Rugby
Championship, the southern hemisphere test championship
featuring Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa,
which starts this weekend (all times GMT):
- - - -
FIXTURES
- - - -
Aug. 16 Australia v New Zealand Sydney (1005)
South Africa v Argentina Pretoria (1505)
Aug. 23 New Zealand v Australia Auckland (0735)
Argentina v South Africa Salta (1940)
Sept. 6 New Zealand v Argentina Napier (0735)
Australia v South Africa Perth (1005)
Sept. 13 New Zealand v South Africa Wellington (0735)
Australia v Argentina Gold Coast (1005)
Sept. 27 South Africa v Australia Cape Town (1505)
Argentina v New Zealand La Plata (2210)
Oct. 4 South Africa v New Zealand Johannesburg (1505)
Argentina v Australia Mendoza (2240)
- -
Teams earn four points for a win, two for a draw, plus a
bonus point for scoring four tries in a match or losing by seven
points or fewer
- - - -
TEAMS (IN ORDER OF 2013 FINISH)
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND
Nickname: All Blacks
Coach: Steve Hansen (Third year)
Captain: Richie McCaw
Titles*: 12 (1996, 1997, 1999, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007,
2008, 2010, 2012, 2013)
2014 form: New Zealand 20 England 15
New Zealand 28 England 27
New Zealand 36 England 13
Squad:
Forwards - Kieran Read, Richie McCaw, Sam Cane, Jerome Kaino,
Steven Luatua, Liam Messam, Samuel Whitelock, Brodie Retallick,
Patrick Tuipulotu, Dominic Bird, Owen Franks, Wyatt Crockett,
Ben Franks, Charlie Faumuina, Joe Moody, Dane Coles, Keven
Mealamu.
Backs - Ben Smith, Israel Dagg, Charles Piutau, Cory Jane,
Julian Savea, Malakai Fekitoa, Conrad Smith, Ma'a Nonu, Aaron
Cruden, Beauden Barrett, Colin Slade, Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara,
Tawera Kerr-Barlow.
- -
SOUTH AFRICA
Nickname: Springboks
Coach: Heyneke Meyer (Third year)
Captain: Jean De Villiers
Titles*: Three (1998, 2004, 2009)
2014 form: South Africa 38 Wales 16
South Africa 31 Wales 30
South Africa 55 Scotland 6
Squad:
Forwards: Willem Alberts, Bakkies Botha, Schalk Brits, Marcell
Coetzee, Lodewyk de Jager, Bismarck du Plessis, Jannie du
Plessis, Eben Etzebeth, Francois Louw, Frans Malherbe, Juan
Smith, Teboho Mohoje, Tendai Mtawarira, Trevor Nyakane, Gurthro
Steenkamp, Adriaan Strauss, Duane Vermeulen
Backs: Damian De Allende, Jean de Villiers, Bryan Habana,
Cornal Hendricks, Francois Hougaard, Patrick Lambie, Willie le
Roux, Lwazi Mvovo, Ruan Pienaar, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach,
Jan Serfontein, Morné Steyn
- -
AUSTRALIA
Nickname: Wallabies
Coach: Ewen McKenzie (Second year)
Captain: Michael Hooper
Titles*: Three (2000, 2001, 2011)
2014 form: Australia 50 France 23
Australia 6 France 0
Australia 39 France 13
Squad:
Forwards - Wycliff Palu, Ben McCalman, Scott Higginbotham,
Michael Hooper, Matt Hodgson, Scott Fardy, James Horwill, Rob
Simmons, Will Skelton, Sam Carter, Ben Alexander, Paddy Ryan,
Pek Cowan, Sekope Kepu, James Slipper, James Hanson, Tolu Latu,
Nathan Charles.
Backs - Israel Folau, Rob Horne, Peter Betham, Tom English,
Adam Ashley-Cooper, Pat McCabe, Tevita Kuridrani, Christian
Leali'ifano, Matt Toomua, Kurtley Beale, Bernard Foley, Luke
Burgess, Nic White, Nick Phipps.
- -
ARGENTINA
Nickname: Pumas
Coach: Daniel Hourcade (First year)
Captain: Agustin Creevy
Titles: None
2014 results: Argentina 17 Ireland 29
Argentina 17 Ireland 23
Argentina 19 Scotland 21
Squad:
Forwards - Juan Fernandez Lobbe, Juan Manuel Leguizamon, Pablo
Matera, Leonardo Senatore, Rodrigo Baez, Tomas Lavanini, Mariano
Galarza, Matias Alemanno, Marcos Ayerza, Ramiro Herrera, Lucas
Noguera Paz, Bruno Postiglioni, Nuhuel Tetaz Chaparro, Matias
Cortese, Agustin Creevy.
Backs - Joaquin Tuculet, Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, Manuel
Montero, Horacio Agulla, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Marcelo Bosch,
Nicolas Sanchez, Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, Juan Martin
Hernandez, Martin Landajo, Tomas Cubelli
- -
* Includes Tri-Nations, which ran from 1996 to 2011 before the
addition of Argentina.
- - - -
2013 RESULTS
- - - -
Round 1 - Australia 29 New Zealand 47
South Africa 73 Argentina 13
Round 2 - New Zealand 27 Australia 16
Argentina 17 South Africa 22
Round 3 - New Zealand 28 Argentina 13
Australia 12 South Africa 38
Round 4 - New Zealand 29 South Africa 15
Australia 14 Argentina 13
Round 5 - Argentina 15 New Zealand 33
South Africa 28 Australia 8
Round 6 - South Africa 27 New Zealand 38
Argentina 17 Australia 54
