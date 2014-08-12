SYDNEY, Aug 12 Factbox on the Rugby Championship, the southern hemisphere test championship featuring Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, which starts this weekend (all times GMT): - - - - FIXTURES - - - - Aug. 16 Australia v New Zealand Sydney (1005) South Africa v Argentina Pretoria (1505) Aug. 23 New Zealand v Australia Auckland (0735) Argentina v South Africa Salta (1940) Sept. 6 New Zealand v Argentina Napier (0735) Australia v South Africa Perth (1005) Sept. 13 New Zealand v South Africa Wellington (0735) Australia v Argentina Gold Coast (1005) Sept. 27 South Africa v Australia Cape Town (1505) Argentina v New Zealand La Plata (2210) Oct. 4 South Africa v New Zealand Johannesburg (1505) Argentina v Australia Mendoza (2240) - - Teams earn four points for a win, two for a draw, plus a bonus point for scoring four tries in a match or losing by seven points or fewer - - - - TEAMS (IN ORDER OF 2013 FINISH) - - - - NEW ZEALAND Nickname: All Blacks Coach: Steve Hansen (Third year) Captain: Richie McCaw Titles*: 12 (1996, 1997, 1999, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013) 2014 form: New Zealand 20 England 15 New Zealand 28 England 27 New Zealand 36 England 13 Squad: Forwards - Kieran Read, Richie McCaw, Sam Cane, Jerome Kaino, Steven Luatua, Liam Messam, Samuel Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu, Dominic Bird, Owen Franks, Wyatt Crockett, Ben Franks, Charlie Faumuina, Joe Moody, Dane Coles, Keven Mealamu. Backs - Ben Smith, Israel Dagg, Charles Piutau, Cory Jane, Julian Savea, Malakai Fekitoa, Conrad Smith, Ma'a Nonu, Aaron Cruden, Beauden Barrett, Colin Slade, Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Tawera Kerr-Barlow. - - SOUTH AFRICA Nickname: Springboks Coach: Heyneke Meyer (Third year) Captain: Jean De Villiers Titles*: Three (1998, 2004, 2009) 2014 form: South Africa 38 Wales 16 South Africa 31 Wales 30 South Africa 55 Scotland 6 Squad: Forwards: Willem Alberts, Bakkies Botha, Schalk Brits, Marcell Coetzee, Lodewyk de Jager, Bismarck du Plessis, Jannie du Plessis, Eben Etzebeth, Francois Louw, Frans Malherbe, Juan Smith, Teboho Mohoje, Tendai Mtawarira, Trevor Nyakane, Gurthro Steenkamp, Adriaan Strauss, Duane Vermeulen Backs: Damian De Allende, Jean de Villiers, Bryan Habana, Cornal Hendricks, Francois Hougaard, Patrick Lambie, Willie le Roux, Lwazi Mvovo, Ruan Pienaar, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Jan Serfontein, Morné Steyn - - AUSTRALIA Nickname: Wallabies Coach: Ewen McKenzie (Second year) Captain: Michael Hooper Titles*: Three (2000, 2001, 2011) 2014 form: Australia 50 France 23 Australia 6 France 0 Australia 39 France 13 Squad: Forwards - Wycliff Palu, Ben McCalman, Scott Higginbotham, Michael Hooper, Matt Hodgson, Scott Fardy, James Horwill, Rob Simmons, Will Skelton, Sam Carter, Ben Alexander, Paddy Ryan, Pek Cowan, Sekope Kepu, James Slipper, James Hanson, Tolu Latu, Nathan Charles. Backs - Israel Folau, Rob Horne, Peter Betham, Tom English, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Pat McCabe, Tevita Kuridrani, Christian Leali'ifano, Matt Toomua, Kurtley Beale, Bernard Foley, Luke Burgess, Nic White, Nick Phipps. - - ARGENTINA Nickname: Pumas Coach: Daniel Hourcade (First year) Captain: Agustin Creevy Titles: None 2014 results: Argentina 17 Ireland 29 Argentina 17 Ireland 23 Argentina 19 Scotland 21 Squad: Forwards - Juan Fernandez Lobbe, Juan Manuel Leguizamon, Pablo Matera, Leonardo Senatore, Rodrigo Baez, Tomas Lavanini, Mariano Galarza, Matias Alemanno, Marcos Ayerza, Ramiro Herrera, Lucas Noguera Paz, Bruno Postiglioni, Nuhuel Tetaz Chaparro, Matias Cortese, Agustin Creevy. Backs - Joaquin Tuculet, Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, Manuel Montero, Horacio Agulla, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Marcelo Bosch, Nicolas Sanchez, Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, Juan Martin Hernandez, Martin Landajo, Tomas Cubelli - - * Includes Tri-Nations, which ran from 1996 to 2011 before the addition of Argentina. - - - - 2013 RESULTS - - - - Round 1 - Australia 29 New Zealand 47 South Africa 73 Argentina 13 Round 2 - New Zealand 27 Australia 16 Argentina 17 South Africa 22 Round 3 - New Zealand 28 Argentina 13 Australia 12 South Africa 38 Round 4 - New Zealand 29 South Africa 15 Australia 14 Argentina 13 Round 5 - Argentina 15 New Zealand 33 South Africa 28 Australia 8 Round 6 - South Africa 27 New Zealand 38 Argentina 17 Australia 54 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)