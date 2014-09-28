* All Blacks seal bonus-point victory to win trophy

* Argentina unable to breach All Blacks line (Adds details)

Sept 27 Captain Richie McCaw equalled a record for All Blacks appearances as the world champions sealed their third successive Rugby Championship title with a 34-13 victory over Argentina in La Plata on Saturday.

The All Blacks earned a bonus point by scoring four tries through Ben Smith, Israel Dagg, Julian Savea and TJ Perenara while Beauden Barrett slotted 14 points with the boot.

Flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez slotted two first-half penalties for the Pumas, who threatened the All Blacks' line several times but were unable to breach their stubborn defence until replacement winger Horacio Agulla scored a consolation try in the final two minutes.

The All Blacks have 21 points, six ahead of South Africa, who they meet in their final match in Johannesburg next week, where McCaw should play his 134th All Blacks game and surpass Colin Meads for the most games for the world champions. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ian Ransom)