Rugby-All Blacks security guard pleads not guilty in bugging case
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
Sept 27 Captain Richie McCaw equalled a record for All Blacks appearances as the world champions sealed their third successive Rugby Championship title with a 34-13 victory over Argentina in La Plata on Saturday.
The All Blacks earned a bonus point by scoring four tries through Ben Smith, Israel Dagg, Julian Savea and TJ Perenara while Beauden Barrett slotted 14 points with the boot.
Flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez slotted two first-half penalties for the Pumas, who threatened the All Blacks' line several times but were unable to breach their stubborn defence until replacement winger Horacio Agulla scored a consolation try in the final two minutes.
The All Blacks have 21 points, six ahead of South Africa, who they meet in their final match in Johannesburg next week, where McCaw should play his 134th All Blacks game and surpass Colin Meads for the most games for the world champions. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ian Ransom)
LONDON, March 20 England playmaker Owen Farrell is a world class player and among the contenders to captain the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of New Zealand, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 There was no evidence that Wales winger George North was bitten in the latter stages of their controversial 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday, the citing commissioner has said.