CAPE TOWN, Sept 29 Hooker Dane Coles and inside centre Ryan Crotty have been added to the New Zealand squad to do battle with South Africa in their final Rugby Championship match in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Coles did not feature in the title-clinching 34-13 victory in Argentina on Saturday after he flew home to be with his partner Sarah, who gave birth on Friday.

The All Blacks said on their official website (www.allblacks.com) that the 27-year-old will link up with the team for the Ellis Park clash after giving up his starting position to 118-Test veteran Keven Mealamu in La Plata, who was replaced in the match by debutant Nathan Harris.

Having decided to fly Coles out to South Africa it is likely he will feature somewhere in the 80 minutes, though perhaps not from the start.

Crotty proved his fitness after recent injury troubles in a surprise loss for Canterbury to North Harbour in the New Zealand domestic championship at the weekend.

As the All Blacks' only fit specialist number 12, the 26-year-old has a good chance of adding to his eight test caps, seven of which have come from the bench.

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen will name his starting team on Thursday. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Justin Palmer)