LONDON Aug 15 Argentina's much ignored national rugby team finally get their wish this weekend after the best part of a decade of lobbying, pleading and negotiating to join the sport's elite in regular competition.

The Pumas join the southern hemisphere's expanded Tri-Nations with South Africa, Australia and New Zealand in the inaugural Rugby Championship and the global governing body expects them to be competitive from their first game against the Springboks in Cape Town on Saturday.

"Not compete (for) the result (to win) but compete very well... compete to challenge the result at the end of the game," International Rugby Board (IRB) president Bernard Lapasset told Reuters during the Olympic Games when asked of his expectations of the Pumas's performances.

"That is important that they can deliver the best rugby possible for the Argentina team."

Argentina have been lobbying since 2005 for more regular test matches against top tier nations after they surprised Clive Woodward's British and Lions in a 25-25 draw in Cardiff.

Their third-place finish at the 2007 World Cup forced the IRB's hand with the southern hemisphere teams agreeing to expand the Tri-Nations on the proviso the Pumas fielded a full strength side and worked to develop a domestic professional competition.

"It's a fantastic achievement for the quality of the players in Argentina, for the quality of the work delivered by the Argentina rugby union," Lapasset added.

"We support(ed) Argentina to do the job, we secured the process with a new format of the constitution in the Argentina Rugby Union to be professional, to be more involved in the quality of the work delivered.

"Now its done and we shall see the result of the work on the field."

SIMPLE PLAN

There will be very little mystery surrounding South Africa when they meet the Pumas as coach Heyneke Meyer has been very open about the style of play he wants the Springboks to execute.

Big, strong ball-carrying forwards will be expected to gain ascendancy in matches before a tactical kicking game is adopted to pin their opponents in their own territory.

Meyer will hope that the series victory over England in June provides the catalyst for a successful tilt at the Rugby Championship title but question marks remain about the make-up of his team, especially the form shown by flyhalf Morne Steyn.

Steyn, at his best, is a deadly-accurate goalkicker and a master tactician, but he was someway short of his best against England while his Super Rugby form was also patchy.

Springbok captain Jean de Villiers has defended Steyn saying that the pivot showed what he was capable of in the tests against England.

"I don't agree that Morne was out of form against England at all. I thought his general play was very good," De Villiers said.

"What let him down was his kicking at goal. He wasn't as good as he usually is in that department and people have very high expectations of him. So that brought people down on his back and it counted against him.

"But I thought his decision-making was excellent and quite a few of the tries we scored were down to him."

DRUMS BEATING

Australia coach Robbie Deans will be under the most pressure with local media reports suggesting if his Wallabies side did not defend the title, or at least regain the Bledisloe Cup from New Zealand, his five-year tenure would be over.

Deans's contract runs until after the Lions tour of Australia in 2013 and while his team beat Six Nations champions Wales in their June internationals, he is still struggling to find a competitive forward pack.

Deans was forced to ask veteran lock Nathan Sharpe to postpone his planned retirement until after the competition, while 36-year-old number eight Radike Samo was also named in the squad.

His multi-talented backline has also been beset by injuries this year and there are question marks over who will play in the pivotal flyhalf role.

The mercurial Quade Cooper is still battling back to full fitness following a serious knee injury at last year's World Cup, where his confidence was also dented when he was targeted by the world champion All Blacks in a semi-final loss.

Kurtley Beale shone in the position for the Melbourne Rebels when he moved there from his regular fullback slot during the Super Rugby season, while Berrick Barnes is more controlled than both but has head injury issues.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will need to temper his rebuilding programme ahead of the 2015 World Cup to appease the national expectation of winning every match, bringing in just one new cap in tighthead prop Charlie Faumuina. (Additional reporting by Jason Humphries in Cape Town and Rex Gowar in London; Writing by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)