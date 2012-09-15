Sept 15 Results and standings after the fourth round of the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship competition on Saturday: New Zealand 21 South Africa 11 Australia 23 Argentina 19 - - P W D L BP PT New Zealand 4 4 0 0 0 16 Australia 4 2 0 2 0 8 South Africa 4 1 1 2 1 7 Argentina 4 0 1 3 1 3 Note: Teams earn four points for a win, two for a draw, plus a bonus point for scoring four tries in a match or losing by seven points or fewer. - - Previous results: Aug 18 Australia 19 New Zealand 27 Sydney South Africa 27 Argentina 6 Cape Town Aug 25 Argentina 16 South Africa 16 Mendoza New Zealand 22 Australia 0 Auckland Sept 8 New Zealand 21 Argentina 5 Wellington Australia 26 South Africa 19 Perth - - Remaining fixtures: Sept 22 South Africa v Australia Pretoria (1500) Argentina v New Zealand La Plata (2310) Oct 6 South Africa v New Zealand Pretoria (1500) Argentina v Australia Rosario (2310) (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Stephen Wood)