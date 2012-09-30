Rugby-Super Rugby week one matches
Feb 24 Highlights from matches in week one of Super Rugby:
Results and standings after the fifth round of the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship competition on Saturday:
South Africa 31 Australia 8
Argentina 54 New Zealand 15
- -
P W D L BP PT
New Zealand 5 5 0 0 1 21
South Africa 5 2 1 2 2 12
Australia 5 2 0 3 0 8
Argentina 5 0 1 3 1 3
Note: Teams earn four points for a win, two for a draw, plus a bonus point for scoring four tries in a match or losing by seven points or fewer.
- -
Previous results:
Aug 18 Australia 19 New Zealand 27 Sydney
South Africa 27 Argentina 6 Cape Town
Aug 25 Argentina 16 South Africa 16 Mendoza
New Zealand 22 Australia 0 Auckland
Sept 8 New Zealand 21 Argentina 5 Wellington
Australia 26 South Africa 19 Perth
Sept 17 New Zealand 21 South Africa 11 Dunedin
Australia 23 Argentina 19 Gold Coast
- -
Remaining fixtures:
Oct 6 South Africa v New Zealand Pretoria (1500)
Argentina v Australia Rosario (2310) (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
Feb 24 Highlights from matches in week one of Super Rugby:
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday RESULTS Highlanders (New Zealand) 15 Chiefs (New Zealand) 24 Reds (Australia) 28 Sharks (South Africa) 26 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Blues (New Zealand) 1 1 0 56 18 1 5 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 1 1 0 24 15 1 5 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. Crusaders (New Zeala
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Super Rugby matches FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24 FIXTURES (GMT) Reds v Sharks (0900) SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25 FIXTURES (GMT) Sunwolves v Hurricanes (0415) Crusaders v Brumbies (0635) Waratahs v Western Force (0845) Cheetahs v Lions (1305) Southern Kings v Jaguares (1515) Stormers v Bulls (1730)