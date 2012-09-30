Results and standings after the fifth round of the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship competition on Saturday:

South Africa 31 Australia 8

Argentina 54 New Zealand 15

- -

P W D L BP PT

New Zealand 5 5 0 0 1 21

South Africa 5 2 1 2 2 12

Australia 5 2 0 3 0 8

Argentina 5 0 1 3 1 3

Note: Teams earn four points for a win, two for a draw, plus a bonus point for scoring four tries in a match or losing by seven points or fewer.

- -

Previous results:

Aug 18 Australia 19 New Zealand 27 Sydney

South Africa 27 Argentina 6 Cape Town

Aug 25 Argentina 16 South Africa 16 Mendoza

New Zealand 22 Australia 0 Auckland

Sept 8 New Zealand 21 Argentina 5 Wellington

Australia 26 South Africa 19 Perth

Sept 17 New Zealand 21 South Africa 11 Dunedin

Australia 23 Argentina 19 Gold Coast

- -

Remaining fixtures:

Oct 6 South Africa v New Zealand Pretoria (1500)

Argentina v Australia Rosario (2310) (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)