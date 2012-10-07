Rugby-Former Australia lock Vickerman dies at 37
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Former Australia lock Dan Vickerman died at home in Sydney on Saturday night, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday. He was 37.
Oct 6 Results and standings after the sixth and final round of the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship competition on Saturday: South Africa 16 New Zealand 32 Argentina 19 Australia 25 - - P W D L BP PT New Zealand 6 6 0 0 2 26 Australia 6 3 0 3 0 12 South Africa 6 2 1 3 2 12 Argentina 6 0 1 5 2 4 Note: Teams earn four points for a win, two for a draw, plus a bonus point for scoring four tries in a match or losing by seven points or fewer. - - Previous results: Aug 18 Australia 19 New Zealand 27 Sydney South Africa 27 Argentina 6 Cape Town Aug 25 Argentina 16 South Africa 16 Mendoza New Zealand 22 Australia 0 Auckland Sept 8 New Zealand 21 Argentina 5 Wellington Australia 26 South Africa 19 Perth Sept 15 New Zealand 21 South Africa 11 Dunedin Australia 23 Argentina 19 Gold Coast Sept 29 South Africa 31 Australia 8 Pretoria Argentina 15 New Zealand 54 La Plata (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Wallabies back Christian Lealiifano has been told his leukaemia is in remission after he received a bone marrow transplant last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 19 The British and Irish Lions look likely face a baptism of fire on their tour of New Zealand this year after the All Blacks coach confirmed his players would be available for two matches against Super Rugby sides.