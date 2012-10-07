Oct 6 Results and standings after the sixth and final round of the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship competition on Saturday: South Africa 16 New Zealand 32 Argentina 19 Australia 25 - - P W D L BP PT New Zealand 6 6 0 0 2 26 Australia 6 3 0 3 0 12 South Africa 6 2 1 3 2 12 Argentina 6 0 1 5 2 4 Note: Teams earn four points for a win, two for a draw, plus a bonus point for scoring four tries in a match or losing by seven points or fewer. - - Previous results: Aug 18 Australia 19 New Zealand 27 Sydney South Africa 27 Argentina 6 Cape Town Aug 25 Argentina 16 South Africa 16 Mendoza New Zealand 22 Australia 0 Auckland Sept 8 New Zealand 21 Argentina 5 Wellington Australia 26 South Africa 19 Perth Sept 15 New Zealand 21 South Africa 11 Dunedin Australia 23 Argentina 19 Gold Coast Sept 29 South Africa 31 Australia 8 Pretoria Argentina 15 New Zealand 54 La Plata (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)