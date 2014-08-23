Aug 23 Results and standings after the second round of the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship competition on Saturday: New Zealand 51 Australia 20 Argentina 31 South Africa 33 -- P W D L BP PT South Africa 2 2 0 0 0 8 New Zealand 2 1 1 0 1 7 Australia 2 0 1 1 0 2 Argentina 2 0 0 2 2 2 Note: Teams earn four points for a win, two for a draw, plus a bonus point for scoring four tries in a match or losing by seven points or fewer -- Previous results Aug. 16 Australia 12 New Zealand 12 South Africa 13 Argentina 6 -- Remaining fixtures (kickoff times GMT) Sept. 6 New Zealand v Argentina Napier (0735) Australia v South Africa Perth (1005) Sept. 13 New Zealand v South Africa Wellington (0735) Australia v Argentina Gold Coast (1005) Sept. 27 South Africa v Australia Cape Town (1505) Argentina v New Zealand La Plata (2210) Oct. 4 South Africa v New Zealand Johannesburg (1505) Argentina v Australia Mendoza (2240) (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by xx; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)