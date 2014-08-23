Aug 23 Results and standings after the second
round of the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship
competition on Saturday:
New Zealand 51 Australia 20
Argentina 31 South Africa 33
--
P W D L BP PT
South Africa 2 2 0 0 0 8
New Zealand 2 1 1 0 1 7
Australia 2 0 1 1 0 2
Argentina 2 0 0 2 2 2
Note: Teams earn four points for a win, two for a draw, plus
a bonus point for scoring four tries in a match or losing by
seven points or fewer
--
Previous results
Aug. 16 Australia 12 New Zealand 12
South Africa 13 Argentina 6
--
Remaining fixtures (kickoff times GMT)
Sept. 6 New Zealand v Argentina Napier (0735)
Australia v South Africa Perth (1005)
Sept. 13 New Zealand v South Africa Wellington (0735)
Australia v Argentina Gold Coast (1005)
Sept. 27 South Africa v Australia Cape Town (1505)
Argentina v New Zealand La Plata (2210)
Oct. 4 South Africa v New Zealand Johannesburg (1505)
Argentina v Australia Mendoza (2240)
