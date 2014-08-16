Rugby-All Black Dagg to have knee surgery, up to six weeks out
WELLINGTON, March 15 All Blacks fullback Israel Dagg is to undergo knee surgery that could keep him out of the game for up to six weeks, the Canterbury Crusaders said on Wednesday.
PRETORIA, Aug 16 Results and standings after the first round of the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship on Saturday: Australia 12 New Zealand 12 South Africa 13 Argentina 6 -- P W D L BP PT South Africa 1 1 0 0 0 4 Australia 1 0 1 0 0 2 New Zealand 1 0 1 0 0 2 Argentina 1 0 0 1 1 1 Note: Teams earn four points for a win, two for a draw, plus a bonus point for scoring four tries in a match or losing by seven points or fewer -- Remaining fixtures (times GMT) Aug 23 New Zealand v Australia Auckland (0735) Argentina v South Africa Salta (1940) Sept 6 New Zealand v Argentina Napier (0735) Australia v South Africa Perth (1005) Sept 13 New Zealand v South Africa Wellington (0735) Australia v Argentina Gold Coast (1005) Sept 27 South Africa v Australia Cape Town (1505) Argentina v New Zealand La Plata (2210) Oct 4 South Africa v New Zealand Johannesburg (1505) Argentina v Australia Mendoza (2240) (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Josh Reich)
WELLINGTON, March 15 All Blacks scrumhalf Tawera Kerr-Barlow has joined Waikato Chiefs team mate Aaron Cruden and Auckland Blues prop Charlie Faumuina in signing with a French club for next season.
LONDON, March 14 England coach Eddie Jones has named un unchanged 25-man squad for Saturday's Six Nations clash against Ireland in Dublin when his side can claim a second successive Grand Slam.