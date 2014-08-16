PRETORIA, Aug 16 Results and standings after the first round of the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship on Saturday: Australia 12 New Zealand 12 South Africa 13 Argentina 6 -- P W D L BP PT South Africa 1 1 0 0 0 4 Australia 1 0 1 0 0 2 New Zealand 1 0 1 0 0 2 Argentina 1 0 0 1 1 1 Note: Teams earn four points for a win, two for a draw, plus a bonus point for scoring four tries in a match or losing by seven points or fewer -- Remaining fixtures (times GMT) Aug 23 New Zealand v Australia Auckland (0735) Argentina v South Africa Salta (1940) Sept 6 New Zealand v Argentina Napier (0735) Australia v South Africa Perth (1005) Sept 13 New Zealand v South Africa Wellington (0735) Australia v Argentina Gold Coast (1005) Sept 27 South Africa v Australia Cape Town (1505) Argentina v New Zealand La Plata (2210) Oct 4 South Africa v New Zealand Johannesburg (1505) Argentina v Australia Mendoza (2240) (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Josh Reich)