Rugby-Tipuric set for 50th cap in unchanged Wales team
LONDON, March 8 Flanker Justin Tipuric is set to win his 50th cap for Wales after being named in an unchanged team for Friday's Six Nations game against Ireland in Cardiff.
CAPE TOWN, Sept 29 South Africa lock Flip van der Merwe has been cited for leading with his elbow into a tackle against Australian winger Joe Tomane in the Springboks' 28-8 Rugby Championship victory at Newlands on Saturday.
Van der Merwe was sin-binned by French referee Jerome Garces for the incident but the citing commissioner believes his action was worthy of a red card.
The citing is to be considered in the first instance by (Southern Hemisphere rugby authority) SANZAR duty judicial officer Nigel Hampton QC, though no date has been confirmed for the action. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON, March 7 No Scotland player set to line up against England at Twickenham on Saturday was born when their team last won south of the border 34 years ago, a factor that could be both a help and a hindrance for the surprise Six Nations contenders.
MELBOURNE, March 8 ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has put the winless Canberra team on notice by dropping Australia loose forward Scott Fardy from his match-day squad for the Super Rugby match against Western Force on Friday.