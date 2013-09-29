CAPE TOWN, Sept 29 South Africa lock Flip van der Merwe has been cited for leading with his elbow into a tackle against Australian winger Joe Tomane in the Springboks' 28-8 Rugby Championship victory at Newlands on Saturday.

Van der Merwe was sin-binned by French referee Jerome Garces for the incident but the citing commissioner believes his action was worthy of a red card.

The citing is to be considered in the first instance by (Southern Hemisphere rugby authority) SANZAR duty judicial officer Nigel Hampton QC, though no date has been confirmed for the action. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)