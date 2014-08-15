PRETORIA Aug 15 Gaining a win in the right manner will be more important for South Africa than any thought of a bonus point when they face Argentina in Saturday's Rugby Championship opener, captain Jean de Villiers said.

"The points on the log are important and we want to start stacking them up, but to us our execution and the way we play is more important," he told reporters on Friday ahead of the match at Loftus Versfeld.

"If we do that well, and it is all about the processes, then the rest will sort itself out."

An attacking bonus point is awarded if a team scores four tries or more.

The Springboks would be expected to take one from the first fixture in their six-game programme against a team they beat 73-13 at home last year, running in nine tries.

De Villiers said his team wanted to ensure they created the right platform to attack first, suggesting that creating attacks was the biggest area of concern.

"From a defensive point of view we are always up for it and we always pride ourselves on the way we defend," he said. "No matter what they throw at us, we'll be prepared for anything."

De Villiers, 33, returns to the team, and the captaincy, after a long injury layoff.

The inside centre, who has not played for 12 weeks, said he felt as if he was starting again.

"It gives me new energy as well, having to prove myself again and show that I'm still good enough, but that is exciting," he said.

"It gives me new energy as well, having to prove myself again and show that I'm still good enough, but that is exciting," he said.

"I'm just as young as the guy on my inside and outside tomorrow."