CAPE TOWN Aug 18 South Africa hooker Bismarck
du Plessis will be out for several months after damaging the
cruciate ligaments in his right knee during Saturday's 27-6 win
over Argentina in the inaugural Rugby Championship.
The South African Rugby Union (SARU) said the 28-year-old
hooker, a veteran of 46 tests, would need surgery.
The selectors have added two uncapped hookers, Tiaan
Liebenberg and Craig Burden, plus lock Juandre Kruger, prop Dean
Greyling and scrumhalf Jano Vermaak to their squad for the game
against Argentina in Mendoza on Aug. 25.
Squad:
Forwards - Willem Alberts, Andries Bekker, Craig Burden, Pat
Cilliers, Marcell Coetzee, Keegan Daniel, Jannie du Plessis,
Eben Etzebeth, Dean Greyling, Juandre Kruger, Tiaan Liebenberg,
Tendai Mtawarira, Jacques Potgieter, Adriaan Strauss, Flip van
der Merwe
Backs - Jean de Villiers (captain), JJ Engelbrecht, Bryan
Habana, Francois Hougaard, Zane Kirchner, Patrick Lambie, Lwazi
Mvovo, Ruan Pienaar, Frans Steyn, Morne Steyn, Jano Vermaak.
