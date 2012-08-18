CAPE TOWN Aug 18 South Africa hooker Bismarck du Plessis will be out for several months after damaging the cruciate ligaments in his right knee during Saturday's 27-6 win over Argentina in the inaugural Rugby Championship.

The South African Rugby Union (SARU) said the 28-year-old hooker, a veteran of 46 tests, would need surgery.

The selectors have added two uncapped hookers, Tiaan Liebenberg and Craig Burden, plus lock Juandre Kruger, prop Dean Greyling and scrumhalf Jano Vermaak to their squad for the game against Argentina in Mendoza on Aug. 25.

Squad:

Forwards - Willem Alberts, Andries Bekker, Craig Burden, Pat Cilliers, Marcell Coetzee, Keegan Daniel, Jannie du Plessis, Eben Etzebeth, Dean Greyling, Juandre Kruger, Tiaan Liebenberg, Tendai Mtawarira, Jacques Potgieter, Adriaan Strauss, Flip van der Merwe

Backs - Jean de Villiers (captain), JJ Engelbrecht, Bryan Habana, Francois Hougaard, Zane Kirchner, Patrick Lambie, Lwazi Mvovo, Ruan Pienaar, Frans Steyn, Morne Steyn, Jano Vermaak. (Writing by Jason Humphries in Durban editing by Tony Jimenez)