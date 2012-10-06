JOHANNESBURG Oct 6 World champions New Zealand scored 20 unanswered points in the second half with some potent counter-attacking to overcome South Africa 32-16 in their final Rugby Championship match in Soweto on Saturday.

There were promising signs in the first half for the Springboks as they dominated for long stages and led 16-12 at the break.

But the All Blacks stepped up a gear in the second half to complete an unbeaten run in the inaugural Championship.

Lock Sam Whitelock, scrumhalf Aaron Smith and centres Ma'a Nonu and Conrad Smith scored tries with flyhalf Dan Carter adding three conversions, a penalty and a drop goal.

South Africa scored a 13th-minute try by wing Bryan Habana, converted by flyhalf Johan Goosen, who also kicked a penalty before limping off with a heel injury.

His replacement Elton Jantjies kicked two penalties just before halftime to give the Springboks the lead at the break. (Editing by John Mehaffey)