CAPE TOWN, Sept 22 Uncapped Sharks lock Pieter-Steph du Toit has been added to the South Africa squad to face Australia and New Zealand in their final two Rugby Championship tests.

Du Toit, who can also play as a flank, was drafted into the squad by coach Heyneke Meyer along with Stormers centre Juan de Jongh. Scrumhalf Fourie du Preez also returns from club duty in Japan in a move that was always planned.

The 21-year-old Du Toit was part of the Springbok squad in June but had to withdraw because of a sternum injury. He has completed his rehabilitation and featured in the last two domestic Currie Cup matches for the Sharks.

"It's great to see Pieter-Steph back in action and I have to commend the Sharks for the good work they've done on getting him back to full match fitness," Meyer said in a statement released by South African Rugby Union (SARU) on Sunday.

"He has always been part of our long-term plans and we're looking forward to welcoming him back into the Springbok fold.

"Juan is an experienced player and will slot back into the squad with ease as we start our preparations for the Test against Australia at Newlands on Saturday."

South Africa face Australia in Cape Town on Saturday, before welcoming New Zealand to Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Oct. 5.

The Springboks trail Rugby Championship leaders the All Blacks by four points going into the final two rounds of matches.

Squad:

Forwards: Lourens Adriaanse, Willem Alberts, Marcell Coetzee, Bismarck du Plessis, Jannie du Plessis, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Juandré Kruger, Francois Louw, Tendai Mtawarira, Coenie Oosthuizen, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Gurthro Steenkamp, Adriaan Strauss, Flip van der Merwe, Duane Vermeulen.

Backs: Bjorn Basson, Juan de Jongh, Jean de Villiers (captain), Fourie du Preez, JJ Engelbrecht, Bryan Habana, Zane Kirchner, Patrick Lambie, Willie le Roux, Ruan Pienaar, Jan Serfontein, Morné Steyn, Jano Vermaak. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)