MELBOURNE, Sept 3 South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer has shaken up his pack for Saturday's Rugby Championship test against Australia in Perth, benching hooker Bismarck du Plessis and restoring Victor Matfield to the second row.

Adriaan Strauss will start at hooker alongside promoted prop Tendai "The Beast" Mtawarira in a revamped front row as the Springboks look to overcome the scrum problems that dogged them in two tight victories over Argentina.

Matfield returns after missing the first two matches of the southern hemisphere tournament through injury, replacing young lock Lood de Jager, while Morne Steyn replaces Handre Pollard at flyhalf among six changes to the starting side.

Marcell Coetzee comes off the bench to replace openside flanker Juan Smith with Jan Serfontein dislodging Damian de Allende at outside centre.

South Africa: 15-Willie le Roux; 14-Cornal Hendricks, 13-Jan Serfontein, 12-Jean de Villiers (captain), 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Morne Steyn, 9-Ruan Pienaar, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Marcell Coetzee, 6-Francois Louw, 5-Victor Matfield, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 1-Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements: 16-Bismarck du Plessis, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Marcel van der Merwe, 19-Lood de Jager, 20-Warren Whiteley, 21-Francois Hougaard, 22-Pat Lambie, 23-Lwazi Mvovo (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)