MELBOURNE, Sept 3 South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer has shaken up his pack for Saturday's Rugby Championship test against Australia in Perth, benching hooker Bismarck du Plessis and restoring Victor Matfield to the second row.

Adriaan Strauss will start at hooker alongside promoted prop Tendai "The Beast" Mtawarira in a revamped front row as the Springboks look to overcome the scrum problems that dogged them in two tight victories over Argentina.

Matfield returns after missing the first two matches of the southern hemisphere tournament through injury, replacing young lock Lood de Jager, while Morne Steyn starts at flyhalf in place of Handre Pollard.

In other changes to the starting side named on Wednesday, Marcell Coetzee comes off the bench to replace openside flanker Juan Smith with Jan Serfontein dislodging Damian de Allende at outside centre.

Props Trevor Nyakane and Marcel van der Merwe, and utility back Pat Lambie join uncapped Warren Whiteley, captain of the Johannesburg-based Super Rugby team the Lions, on the bench.

"We were always planning in moving our personnel around during the competition," Meyer said in a team release.

"The only new player in the team is Warren, whom I'm very happy for and excited to see what he can do. He covers all three positions in the loose trio and can make an impact later in the game.

"Saturday's test against Australia will take a massive effort from every member of our squad. We're not looking at their recent result against New Zealand and we know they will be a tough opponent."

Australia were crushed 51-20 by the All Blacks at Eden Park in their last match and South Africa will fancy their chances of continuing the hosts' winless start to the tournament at Perth's Subiaco Oval, where the Springboks have won four times and drawn once in nine matches since 1998.

Bryan Habana will also hope to crown his 100th test match with a win and Meyer paid tribute to the veteran winger, the IRB Player of the Year in 2007.

"Apart from scoring tries and always giving 100 percent on the field, Bryan is also a humble servant to the game and a true ambassador for his family, his friends and his country," Meyer said.

"He will go down in history as one of the greatest rugby players of all time."

South Africa: 15-Willie le Roux; 14-Cornal Hendricks, 13-Jan Serfontein, 12-Jean de Villiers (captain), 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Morne Steyn, 9-Ruan Pienaar, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Marcell Coetzee, 6-Francois Louw, 5-Victor Matfield, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 1-Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements: 16-Bismarck du Plessis, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Marcel van der Merwe, 19-Lood de Jager, 20-Warren Whiteley, 21-Francois Hougaard, 22-Pat Lambie, 23-Lwazi Mvovo (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)