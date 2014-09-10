WELLINGTON, Sept 10 South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer has replaced flyhalf Morne Steyn with Handre Pollard for the Springboks' Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks in Wellington on Saturday.

The swap at number 10 is the only change from the matchday 23 that lost a cliff-hanger 24-23 to Australia in Perth last weekend.

Captain Jean de Villiers will celebrate his 100th test cap for South Africa at inside centre in the match at Wellington Stadium, joining centurions Victor Matfield (114), John Smit (111), Percy Montgomery (102) and Bryan Habana (100).

South Africa lie second in the four-nation southern hemisphere championship behind the All Blacks after three rounds but can leapfrog their opponents with victory in Wellington.

Team: 15-Willie le Roux; 14-Cornal Hendricks, 13-Jan Serfontein, 12-Jean de Villiers (captain), 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Ruan Pienaar, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Marcell Coetzee, 6-Francois Louw, 5-Victor Matfield, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 1-Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements: 16-Bismarck du Plessis, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Marcel van der Merwe, 19-Lood de Jager, 20-Warren Whiteley, 21-Francois Hougaard, 22-Pat Lambie, 23-Damian de Allende. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)