Rugby-All Blacks security guard pleads not guilty in bugging case
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN, Sept 24 South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer named the following team on Wednesday to play Australia in a Rugby Championship test in Cape Town on Saturday.
South Africa: 15-Willie le Roux; 14-Cornal Hendricks, 13-Jan Serfontein, 12-Jean de Villiers (captain), 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Francois Hougaard, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Teboho Mohoje, 6-Marcell Coetzee, 5-Victor Matfield, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 1-Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16-Bismarck du Plessis, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Marcel van der Merwe, 19-Bakkies Botha, 20-Schalk Burger, 21-Cobus Reinach, 22-Pat Lambie, 23-JP Pietersen. (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON, March 20 England playmaker Owen Farrell is a world class player and among the contenders to captain the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of New Zealand, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 There was no evidence that Wales winger George North was bitten in the latter stages of their controversial 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday, the citing commissioner has said.