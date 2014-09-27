CAPE TOWN, Sept 27 Two tries in the final 10 minutes from captain Jean de Villiers earned South Africa an untidy 28-10 bonus-point victory over Australia in their Rugby Championship match at Newlands on Saturday.

The Boks were below par but kept scrapping and incessant pressure in the closing stages paid off as De Villiers grabbed a double and flyhalf Pat Lambie another try to punish a tiring Australia to the relief of the crowd in a stadium where the Wallabies have not won since 1992.

Marcell Coetzee got the opening try for the home side with flyhalf Handre Pollard adding a penalty and his replacement Lambie a drop-goal and a conversion to go with his try.

Australia, who were the better side for 60 minutes, scored a try through winger Adam Ashley-Cooper and a conversion and penalty from flyhalf Bernard Foley. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)