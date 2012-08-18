By Ken Borland
| CAPE TOWN
CAPE TOWN Aug 18 Zane Kirchner, Marcell Coetzee
and Bryan Habana grabbed tries as South Africa defeated
Argentina 27-6 at Newlands on Saturday in their opening match in
the inaugural Rugby Championship.
The Springbok pack did not yield in defence against the
massive opposition forwards and their strong ball-carriers won
enough momentum to dominate territory and possession.
Flyhalf Morne Steyn steered South Africa to victory, booting
three conversions and two penalties and also helping to set up
two of the three tries.
Argentina's points came from two penalties by flyhalf Juan
Martin Hernandez.
Earlier in the day, New Zealand beat Australia 27-19 at
Sydney's Olympic Stadium.
