CAPE TOWN Aug 18 Zane Kirchner, Marcell Coetzee and Bryan Habana grabbed tries as South Africa defeated Argentina 27-6 at Newlands on Saturday in their opening match in the inaugural Rugby Championship.

The Springbok pack did not yield in defence against the massive opposition forwards and their strong ball-carriers won enough momentum to dominate territory and possession.

Flyhalf Morne Steyn steered South Africa to victory, booting three conversions and two penalties and also helping to set up two of the three tries.

Argentina's points came from two penalties by flyhalf Juan Martin Hernandez.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand beat Australia 27-19 at Sydney's Olympic Stadium.