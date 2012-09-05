Sept 5 South African number eight Duane Vermeulen will make his test debut in Saturday's Rugby Championship clash with Australia in Perth after being named in the Springbok side on Wednesday.

Under-fire coach Heyneke Meyer has brought in three new players and made two positional changes to the side that were held to a 16-16 draw in Argentina in their last outing.

In addition to the powerful Vermeulen, Meyer has named Ruan Pienaar at scrumhalf, while Juandre Kruger replaces the dropped Andries Bekker at lock.

Pacy back Francois Hougaard goes out to the wing to allow Pienaar to start at halfback, while Willem Alberts moves to flanker to make room for Vermeulen at the back of the scrum.

With Morne Steyn retaining the flyhalf spot and no specialist openside flanker in the starting line-up, there is no indication the Springboks will change their tactics of trying to outmuscle the opposition up front and kick for territory.

Meyer has given himself options on the bench, however, where 20-year-old livewire flyhalf Johan Goosen will be itching to get on to the pitch for his test debut.

Ball-poaching flanker Francois Louw was also named among the replacements having been called up from English club Bath for the tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The Springboks will be looking to end a run of four defeats against Australia, which includes the quarter-final loss at last year's World Cup in New Zealand.

Team: 15-Zane Kirchner, 14-Bryan Habana, 13-Jean de Villiers, 12-Francois Steyn, 11-Francois Hougaard, 10-Morne Steyn, 9-Ruan Pienaar, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Willem Alberts, 6-Marcell Coetzee, 5-Juandre Kruger, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 1-Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16-Tiaan Liebenberg, 17-Pat Cilliers, 18-Flip van der Merwe, 19-Francois Louw, 20-Johan Goosen, 21-Patrick Lambie, 22-Lwazi Mvovo. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)