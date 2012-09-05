Sept 5 South African number eight Duane
Vermeulen will make his test debut in Saturday's Rugby
Championship clash with Australia in Perth after being named in
the Springbok side on Wednesday.
Under-fire coach Heyneke Meyer has brought in three new
players and made two positional changes to the side that were
held to a 16-16 draw in Argentina in their last outing.
In addition to the powerful Vermeulen, Meyer has named Ruan
Pienaar at scrumhalf, while Juandre Kruger replaces the dropped
Andries Bekker at lock.
Pacy back Francois Hougaard goes out to the wing to allow
Pienaar to start at halfback, while Willem Alberts moves to
flanker to make room for Vermeulen at the back of the scrum.
With Morne Steyn retaining the flyhalf spot and no
specialist openside flanker in the starting line-up, there is no
indication the Springboks will change their tactics of trying to
outmuscle the opposition up front and kick for territory.
Meyer has given himself options on the bench, however, where
20-year-old livewire flyhalf Johan Goosen will be itching to get
on to the pitch for his test debut.
Ball-poaching flanker Francois Louw was also named among the
replacements having been called up from English club Bath for
the tour of Australia and New Zealand.
The Springboks will be looking to end a run of four defeats
against Australia, which includes the quarter-final loss at last
year's World Cup in New Zealand.
Team: 15-Zane Kirchner, 14-Bryan Habana, 13-Jean de
Villiers, 12-Francois Steyn, 11-Francois Hougaard, 10-Morne
Steyn, 9-Ruan Pienaar, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Willem Alberts,
6-Marcell Coetzee, 5-Juandre Kruger, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie
du Plessis, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 1-Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16-Tiaan Liebenberg, 17-Pat Cilliers, 18-Flip
van der Merwe, 19-Francois Louw, 20-Johan Goosen, 21-Patrick
Lambie, 22-Lwazi Mvovo.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)