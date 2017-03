JOHANNESBURG Aug 17 A nine try romp ensured for South Africa an easier than expected start to the Rugby Championship as they overwhelmed Argentina 73-13 at Soccer City on Saturday.

The Springboks were rarely tested in the set pieces and at the breakdown and ran riot in open play in an emphatic performance that they dominated from early on.

Two first half tries were followed by a one-sided second half as the Pumas defence was repeatedly breached.

Flyhalf Morne Steyn missed just a single kick in slotting over eight conversions and four penalties for a personal contribution of 28 points. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Rex Gowar)