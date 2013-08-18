CAPE TOWN, Aug 18 (Reuters)- - South Africa have dropped Cheetahs prop Trevor Nyakane for repeated breaches of team protocol as coach Heyneke Meyer announced a 26-man touring squad to Argentina for Saturday's Rugby Championship test in Mendoza.

Nyakane made his test debut against Italy in June but has been axed from the touring party that left for South America on Sunday for unspecified ill-discipline, the South African Rugby Union confirmed in a statement.

He will be replaced by uncapped Griquas front-rower Lourens Adriaanse, one of four new faces from the Springbok matchday squad that thumped Argentina 73-13 in their Rugby Championship opener at Soccer City on Saturday.

Also included are scrumhalf Piet van Zyl, who replaces Fourie du Preez, the veteran Japan-based number nine not being available for the away legs of the competition for South Africa.

Loose forward Marcell Coetzee has replaced injured hooker Chilliboy Ralepelle, while Jano Vermaak has been added as a third scrumhalf option to compete with Ruan Pienaar and Van Zyl.

South Africa squad:

Forwards: Lourens Adriaanse, Willem Alberts, Marcell Coetzee, Bismarck du Plessis, Jannie du Plessis, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Juandré Kruger, Francois Louw, Tendai Mtawarira, Coenie Oosthuizen, Gurthrö Steenkamp, Adriaan Strauss, Flip van der Merwe, Duane Vermeulen.

Backs: Bjorn Basson, Jean de Villiers (captain), JJ Engelbrecht, Bryan Habana, Patrick Lambie, Willie le Roux, Ruan Pienaar, Jan Serfontein, Morné Steyn, Piet van Zyl, Jano Vermaak. (Editing by John O'Brien)