SYDNEY, Sept 4 Hooker Bismarck du Plessis will return to South Africa's starting line-up for the first time in more than a year after the Springboks made three changes for the Rugby Championship match against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.

Like Du Plessis, Flip van der Merwe also moves up from the bench in place of Juandre Kruger in the second row, while Zane Kirchner will play his first test of the year at fullback.

Coach Heyneke Meyer made two positional changes to make way for Kirchner, moving Willie le Roux from fullback to the right wing with Bryan Habana shifting to the left.

Promotions for Du Plessis and Van der Merwe mean Adriaan Strauss and Kruger drop to the bench, while winger Bjorn Basson drops out of the team altogether after starting in the two wins over Argentina with which South Africa opened their campaign.

Team: 15-Zane Kirchner, 14-Willie le Roux, 13-JJ Engelbrecht, 12-Jean de Villiers (captain), 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Morne Steyn, 9-Ruan Pienaar, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Willem Alberts, 6-Francois Louw, 5-Flip van der Merwe, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Bismarck du Plessis, 1-Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements: 16-Adriaan Strauss, 17-Gurthro Steenkamp, 18-Coenie Oosthuizen, 19-Juandre Kruger, 20-Siya Kolisi, 21-Jano Vermaak, 22-Pat Lambie, 23-Jan Serfontein. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ian Ransom)