CAPE TOWN, Sept 28 South Africa's storming opening half-hour created the platform for a 28-8 victory over Australia in an ill-tempered Rugby Championship clash on Saturday although the bonus-point the hosts craved eluded them.

Tries from hooker Adriaan Strauss, fullback Zane Kirchner and wing Willie le Roux took them tantalisingly close to the extra point with flyhalf Morne Steyn adding two conversions and three penalties at Newlands.

Australia's only try came from debutant winger Chris Feauai-Sautia with two minutes remaining and Christian Leali'ifano also landed a penalty to open the scoring.

The match flared up several times as the physical Springboks and an Australia side desperately trying to compete battled for possession. Four yellow cards were brandished by French referee Jerome Garcès.

South Africa's Flip van der Merwe and Duane Vermeulen were sent to the sin-bin, while Australia's Michael Hooper and Sitaleki Timani also spent time on the sidelines. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Tony Goodson)