CAPE TOWN Aug 13 Inexperienced flyhalf Handre Pollard was named ahead of long-standing incumbent Morne Steyn in South Africa's team for their opening match of the Rugby Championship against Argentina in Pretoria on Saturday.

The 20-year-old, who just two months ago was captaining South Africa's under-20 team at the Junior World Championship, will win a second cap as coach Heyneke Meyer put Steyn on the bench for the test at Loftus Versfeld.

Burly centre Damian de Allende will win his first cap while captain Jean de Villiers and prop Tendai Mtawarira were chosen despite long layoffs with injury.

There was no place in the match-day squad, however, for flanker Juan Smith, who was hoping for a return to test rugby after undergoing five operations on his Achilles tendon since his last cap in 2010.

South Africa - 15-Willie le Roux; 14-Cornal Hendricks, 13-Damian de Allende, 12-Jean de Villiers, 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Ruan Pienaar, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Willem Alberts, 6-Francois Louw, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Bakkies Botha, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Bismarck du Plessis, 1-Tendai Mtawarira,

Replacements: 16-Adriaan Strauss, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Frans Malherbe, 19-Eben Etzebeth, 20-Marcell Coetzee, 21-Francois Hougaard, 22-Morne Steyn, 23-Jan Serfontein. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)