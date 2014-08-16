PRETORIA Aug 16 A first minute try from Ruan Pienaar proved decisive as South Africa beat Argentina 13-6 in a rain-affected Rugby Championship test at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday to record a winning start to the annual four-nation competition.

Pienaar's early score suggested a possible repeat of last year's runaway 73-13 home win for the Springboks over the South Americans but a heavy downpour soon after turned this year's opening match for both countries into an unattractive contest.

Handling errors and testy exchanges dominated the rest of the game as the converted try proved the difference with Handre Pollard and his replacement Morne Steyn both contributing a penalty while Nicolas Sanchez slotted over two of his own for the Pumas.

Argentina had three good chances in the last five minutes to force a possible draw but defeat by seven points ensured some consolation in the form of a bonus point. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Josh Reich)