BUENOS AIRES Aug 20 Flanker Juan Smith, who had virtually quit rugby after an Achilles tendon injury in 2011, makes a remarkable South Africa comeback by turning out for the Springboks against Argentina on Saturday.

Smith was one of three changes, all in the forwards, named by coach Heyneke Meyer for his team's second match of The Rugby Championship against the Pumas in the northwestern Argentine city of Salta.

"We have a couple of options at blindside flank, but we've decided that this will be a great opportunity to give Juan a chance," Meyer said of the 33-year-old Smith, who won his 69th cap against England at Twickenham nearly four years ago.

Gurthro Steenkamp comes in at prop for Tendai Mtawarira and Eben Etzebeth replaces Bakkies Botha in the second row after South Africa's narrow 13-6 win over Argentina in Pretoria in their tournament opener last weekend.

Team:

15-Willie le Roux; 14-Cornal Hendricks, 13-Damian de Allende, 12-Jean de Villiers (captain), 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Ruan Pienaar, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Juan Smith, 6-Francois Louw, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Bismarck du Plessis, 1-Gurthro Steenkamp Replacements: 16-Adriaan Strauss, 17-Tendai Mtawarira, 18-Frans Malherbe, 19-Bakkies Botha, 20-Marcell Coetzee, 21-Francois Hougaard, 22-Morne Steyn, 23-Lwazi Mvovo (Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Pritha Sarkar)