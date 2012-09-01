By Ken Borland
| JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 South Africa coach Heyneke
Meyer said the Springboks will have to put up an impenetrable
defensive wall against Australia when they meet in their Rugby
Championship match in Perth next week.
"Australia are a dangerous side when they get quick ball,
especially their backs, who are unbelievable. If our defence is
not 100 percent, they will punish us," Meyer told reporters in
Johannesburg on Saturday.
While the Australian public are tearing into their team
after two straight losses to New Zealand, including a 22-0
defeat in Auckland last weekend - the first time in 50 years
that the Wallabies have not scored a point against the All
Blacks - Meyer said Robbie Dean's charges still had the ability
to hurt the Springboks.
"Australia are a very good team and we don't have a good
record against them. New Zealand are just a way ahead of
everyone at the moment and nobody's giving us a chance in Perth
next weekend.
"Australia have a very good pack which you cannot
underestimate and it should be a very good contest at the
breakdowns. We need to be very direct and if we kick aimlessly,
they are very good at counter-attacking.
"They will definitely test us on defence because they run
different lines and they have a more backline-orientated team.
I'm very realistic and I know how tough it's going to be against
the Wallabies," Meyer said.
South Africa's new coach is not expected to make radical
changes to either the Springbok game plan or personnel despite
the disappointing 16-16 draw against Argentina in Mendoza last
weekend.
SMALL TWEAKS
"You change the game plan week-by-week depending on the
opposition, but they're just small tweaks and you still play to
your strengths. This whole thing about game plans is totally
romanticized and unrealistic.
"Eighty percent of the game plan is the same for every team
in the world and there's no such things as Plans B, C or D, and
you can't get to Point E on the field if you still haven't
covered Point A.
"The game plan is the same one that wins World Cups and it's
a game plan that suits the Springboks. But the base is not even
in place yet and the only time a team really learns is when
they're playing away.
"I'm a guy who backs the players, will give them continuity
and once we've played away from home then I'll look at the
combinations and be ruthless."
While Australians are bemoaning their run of 14 defeats in
17 matches against the All Blacks, the current Wallabies can
make history against the Springboks in Perth. If they win, it
will be their fifth successive triumph against South Africa,
improving on the four straight victories achieved by the world
champion 1999/2000 side.
Meyer said he was expecting a much more fluid game in Perth
after the forward-dominated arm-wrestle in Mendoza, which saw
the Springboks struggle to obtain any front-foot ball.
"I think we'll get much quicker ball against Australia and
the game will be more like we're used to in the southern
hemisphere," he said.
Australia have scored just one try in their two matches
against the All Blacks this year, while South Africa managed
four in their games against Argentina, but Meyer said New
Zealand and the Wallabies have greater vision than his side.
"Most tries come from broken field possession or turnovers
and it's not about the game plan, it's about reading the
situation," he said.
"The more experienced players read the situation better and
Australia and New Zealand are better at it than us because of
the way they are brought up as rugby players."
(Editing by martyn herman)