HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week three
March 11 Highlights from week three of Super Rugby:
(Fixes typo in Kirchner)
Sept 28 South Africa beat Australia 28-8 (halftime 23-3) in their Rugby Championship clash at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday. Scorers: South Africa - Tries: Adriaan Strauss, Zane Kirchner, Willie le Roux; Conversions: Morne Steyn (2); Penalties: Steyn (3) Australia - Try: Chris Feauai-Sautia; Penalty: Christian Leali'ifano (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Ken Ferris)
March 11 Highlights from week three of Super Rugby:
March 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Blues (New Zealand) 12 Highlanders (New Zealand) 16 Reds (Australia) 20 Crusaders (New Zealand) 22 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 3 3 0 91 59 2 14 2. Crusaders (New Zealand) 3 3 0 69 60 0 12 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 3 2 0 172 49 2 10 4. Blues (New Z
* Western Force coach against cutting Australian teams (Recasts, adds Western Force coach quotes, changes dateline)