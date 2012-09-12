* Springboks face tough task in Dunedin
* New Zealand seeking fourth straight win in expanded
tournament
* Prop du Plessis selected despite injury concerns
(Adds quotes, details)
Sept 12 South Africa have made two changes to
their forward pack for the Rugby Championship test against New
Zealand on Saturday, while prop Jannie du Plessis has been given
a few more days to prove his fitness ahead of the Dunedin clash.
The Springboks crumbled to a demoralising 26-19 loss against
Australia in Perth last weekend and next face a Herculean task
of trying to upset the undefeated All Blacks in their southern
stronghold and get their tournament back on track.
Springboks coach Heyneke Meyer, who came close to destroying
a walkie-talkie out of frustration during the Perth defeat,
called up lock Flip van der Merwe in place of the suspended Eben
Etzebeth when he named his squad on Wednesday.
Etzebeth was banned for two weeks for head-butting Wallabies
lock Nathan Sharpe during Saturday's loss.
Francois Louw has been promoted from the reserves in place
of Marcell Coetzee at blindside flanker, a move seemingly aimed
at nullifying All Blacks captain Richie McCaw's ball-poaching at
the breakdown.
"The New Zealanders are good on the ground which is why we
decided to go for a specialist openside flank in Francois,"
Meyer said in a media release.
"Marcell has been very good this season and has played a lot
of rugby, but in this match we feel he will be more useful as an
impact option."
Du Plessis has been given until Friday to shake off a
hamstring injury and will be replaced by Pat Cilliers if he
fails to recover in time.
After a home victory over newcomers Argentina and an away
draw to the same opponents on the return leg, the Springboks
faded badly in the second half against the Wallabies, prompting
South African media to question fitness levels.
Former Leicester coach Meyer, who succeeded the
controversial Peter de Villiers after their quarter-final exit
at the World Cup, has injected fresh legs onto the bench, with
lock Andries Bekker, prop Dean Greyling and versatile back Juan
de Jongh all called up as replacements.
New Zealand followed up back-to-back victories over the
Wallabies with a bruising home win against the Pumas in
Wellington last week.
Team: 15-Zane Kirchner, 14-Bryan Habana, 13-Jean de Villiers
(captain), 12-Frans Steyn, 11-Francois Hougaard, 10-Morne Steyn,
9-Ruan Pienaar, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Willem Alberts, 6-Francois
Louw, 5-Juandre Kruger, 4-Flip van der Merwe, 3-Jannie du
Plessis, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 1-Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16-Tiaan Liebenberg, 17-Dean Greyling,
18-Andries Bekker, 19-Marcell Coetzee, 20-Johan Goosen, 21-Juan
de Jongh, 22-Pat Lambie
(Reoprting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter
Rutherford/John O'Brien)