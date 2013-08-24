Aug 24 Results and standings after the second round of the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship on Saturday:

New Zealand 27 Australia 16

Argentina 17 South Africa 22

- -

P W D L BP Pts

South Africa 2 2 0 0 1 9

New Zealand 2 2 0 0 1 9

Argentina 2 0 0 2 1 1

Australia 2 0 0 2 0 0

Note: Teams earn four points for a win, two for a draw, plus a bonus point for scoring four tries in a match or losing by seven points or fewer

- -

Previous results

Australia 29 New Zealand 47

South Africa 73 Argentina 13

- -

Remaining fixtures (times GMT):

Sept 7 New Zealand v Argentina Hamilton (0735)

Australia v South Africa Brisbane (1005)

Sep 14 New Zealand v South Africa Auckland (0735)

Australia v Argentina Perth (1005)

Sep 28 South Africa v Australia Cape Town (1500)

Argentina v New Zealand La Plata (2240)

Oct 5 South Africa v New Zealand Johannesburg (1500)

Argentina v Australia Rosario (2240) (Compiled by Rex Gowar)