Aug 24 Results and standings after the second round of the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship on Saturday:
New Zealand 27 Australia 16
Argentina 17 South Africa 22
- -
P W D L BP Pts
South Africa 2 2 0 0 1 9
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 1 9
Argentina 2 0 0 2 1 1
Australia 2 0 0 2 0 0
Note: Teams earn four points for a win, two for a draw, plus a bonus point for scoring four tries in a match or losing by seven points or fewer
- -
Previous results
Australia 29 New Zealand 47
South Africa 73 Argentina 13
- -
Remaining fixtures (times GMT):
Sept 7 New Zealand v Argentina Hamilton (0735)
Australia v South Africa Brisbane (1005)
Sep 14 New Zealand v South Africa Auckland (0735)
Australia v Argentina Perth (1005)
Sep 28 South Africa v Australia Cape Town (1500)
Argentina v New Zealand La Plata (2240)
Oct 5 South Africa v New Zealand Johannesburg (1500)
Argentina v Australia Rosario (2240) (Compiled by Rex Gowar)