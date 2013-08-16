WELLINGTON Aug 16 Engineers will undertake checks at Wellington Regional Stadium ahead of next week's Rugby Championship clash between the All Blacks and Australia following a 6.5 magnitude earthquake south of New Zealand's capital city on Friday.

The 34,500 capacity stadium will be closed until the structural checks have been carried out over the weekend, stadium management said in a recorded telephone message.

Events scheduled for this weekend at the stadium, which sits on the northern boundary of the central business district, have been cancelled. Authorities said the earthquake had caused some minor damage in central Wellington.

Central New Zealand has been rattled by hundreds of aftershocks since a 6.9 earthquake struck on July 21, causing minor damage to towns, cities and infrastructure but no fatalities.

Friday's shallow earthquake emanated from close to the original earthquake's epicentre, with dozens of aftershocks felt since the 6.5 shake at about 1430 (0230 GMT). The strongest aftershock measured 5.8.

The All Blacks meet the Wallabies in the opening match of the southern hemisphere tournament in Sydney on Saturday with the return match in Wellington on Aug. 24. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by xxxxx)