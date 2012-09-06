WELLINGTON, Sept 6 Argentina coach Santiago Phelan finalised his team for their Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand on Saturday when he named his replacements bench on Thursday.

The Pumas had named their starting side on Tuesday with flyhalf Juan Martin Hernandez and openside flanker Juan Manuel Leguizamon returning to the side after injuries.

Both players missed Argentina's 16-16 draw with South Africa in Mendoza two weeks ago and will bring an added dimension to a Pumas side packed with experience and burning to stamp their credentials on the competition.

"We are really excited to play the match against New Zealand," centre Santiago Fernandez said in a statement on the Argentine Rugby Union website (www.uar.com.ar). "They are the best in the world and we hope things go well.

"We have to try to put them under a lot of pressure, because if you let them play, they are lethal. They are the best in the world and if you have not closed spaces (they will punish you).

"We want to get a result, but we know we have to play a perfect game. We are positive."

Argentina: 15-Martin Rodriguez, 14-Gonzalo Camacho, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 12-Santiago Fernandez, 11-Horacio Agulla, 10-Juan Martin Hernandez, 9-Nicolas Vergallo, 8-Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe (captain), 7-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 6-Julio Farias Cabello, 5-Patricio Albacete, 4-Manuel Carizza, 3-Juan Figallo, 2-Eusebio Guinazu, 1-Rodrigo Roncero.

Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Marcos Ayerza, 18-Juan Pablo Orlandi, 19-Leonardo Senatore, 20-Thomas Leonardi, 21-Martin Landajo, 22-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino

