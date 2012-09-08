By Greg Stutchbury
| WELLINGTON, Sept 9
WELLINGTON, Sept 9 The challenges are coming
thick and fast for Argentina as they continue to show they
belong with the southern hemisphere's finest in the Rugby
Championship.
The Pumas earned praise after Saturday's 21-5 defeat by the
All Blacks in which they held the home side's fast-tempo game at
bay until the 66th minute when left wing Julian Savea crossed
for New Zealand's first try.
Right wing Cory Jane then crossed in the opposite corner
some six minutes later to seal the win and ensure the All Blacks
remained top of the table half way through the competition.
However, Argentina offered a reality check for the hosts and
together with their 16-16 draw against South Africa in Mendoza
two weeks ago, they have already made a big impression.
Coach Santiago Phelan refused to get too far ahead of
himself though as his side turn their thoughts to a clash with
the Wallabies next week on the Gold Coast.
"This game gave us confidence because of the way the players
gave 100 percent and that is very important for us," Phelan told
reporters. "We are looking forward to Australia ...(but) every
game is different.
"We have to keep on improving because we are playing the
best teams in the world and we have to keep working to have a
good game."
Argentina were admitted to the expanded Tri-Nations this
year after intense lobbying, following their third-place finish
at the 2007 World Cup, where they beat hosts France twice during
the tournament.
Those performances were not one-offs, with the Pumas
regularly beating European sides in Argentina, pushing England
last year in the World Cup pool phase and stubbornly resisting
the All Blacks before losing their quarter-final 33-10.
While Italy are still struggling for consistency 12 years
after they entered the Six Nations, Argentina's recent
performances have highlighted how dangerous they can, and will
be, in the competition.
The All Blacks entered Saturday's match well aware they were
unlikely to repeat the 93-8 thrashing they posted last time the
two sides clashed in Wellington in 1997, and the game duly
showed those one-sided victories are things of the past.
"I wouldn't say it has been easy," Argentina captain Juan
Martin Fernandez Lobbe said when asked whether they had adapted
to regular competition against top quality opposition more
easily than the Italians.
"Everyone from the coach, the union, the players, we have
done a lot of work to be here," Fernandez Lobbe added.
"We know the level of the opposition in these six games (of
the championship) so we prepared according to that.
"We are happy with that but we want to keep on improving.
"Our goal is to match these three teams because we want to
get better and make everyone proud of this Argentinian team."
(Editing by Matt Barker)