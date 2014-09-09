WELLINGTON, Sept 9 Daniel Carter might not play any part in the remainder of the Rugby Championship as he struggles to recover from a broken leg, New Zealand assistant coach Ian Foster said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old flyhalf, who has not played for the All Blacks since last November, had a sabbatical from all rugby for the first six months of this year then broke his leg against the New South Wales Waratahs in the Super Rugby final.

The All Blacks had hoped to have Carter back for their final two matches in the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship, away to Argentina on Sept. 27 and South Africa on Oct. 4, but Foster suggested on he may not be ready.

"Dan is tracking really well. I doubt we will see him in the Rugby Championship, but he is on track and we will see in the next week or two," Foster told reporters in Wellington. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)