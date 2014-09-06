NAPIER, New Zealand, Sept 7 Argentina lock Tomas Lavanini faces an anxious build-up to his side's Rugby Championship clash with Australia on the Gold Coast next week after being cited for dangerous charging in their 28-9 loss to New Zealand on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Lavanini was penalised for the incident in the 51st minute at McLean Park when he charged into a ruck, hitting All Blacks captain Richie McCaw in the head and stunning the openside flanker who needed medical treatment.

Referee Pascal Gauzere also sought input from the television official as to whether further action was required but decided the penalty was sufficient punishment.

Governing body SANZAR, however, decided the incident required further examination and the Racing Metro player was cited for dangerous charging.

"Upon further review of the match footage, the citing commissioner deemed in his opinion the incident had met the red card threshold for foul play," SANZAR said in a statement on Sunday.

Lavanini's potential absence from the Wallabies clash is the only concern for Pumas coach Daniel Hourcade who told reporters the injuries his side received against with the All Blacks were normal bruising expected from a test.

The All Blacks have greater injury concerns ahead of next week's match against the Springboks with lock Sam Whitelock suffering a rib injury that forced him off in the 25th minute.

Jeremy Thrush replaced Whitelock and is expected to play on his home ground with Patrick Tuipulotu and Dominic Bird still not ready to return from injury.

