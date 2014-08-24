AUCKLAND Aug 24 The New Zealand Rugby Union apologised and said it would investigate how a fireworks display malfunctioned and injured three spectators at Eden Park before the All Blacks' home win over Australia on Saturday.

The spectators were injured prior to kickoff when one of the pyrotechnic boxes misfired, causing an explosion that rattled enclosed boxes at the Auckland stadium and left a large amount of debris on the ground.

One of the injured spectators was photographed with blood spread across his forehead, while another was taken to Auckland City hospital. A spokesperson for the hospital said on Sunday they had been treated and discharged.

NZRU chief executive Steve Tew said the governing body would work with health and safety officials, the pyrotechnics company and Eden Park management to ascertain what went wrong.

"Something has clearly gone wrong and we are urgently conducting a review of what happened," Tew said in a statement.

"I can only apologise profusely to those who were injured.

"I have been in contact with two of the people treated and I am hoping to contact the third today, to personally offer an apology."

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said fireworks were an accepted part of the event experience at big rugby matches, though he was now a little concerned his players could get hurt.

The spectators injured were in the corner of the southern stand behind the All Blacks with the explosions coming shortly after the team had concluded their pre-match haka.

"I don't want to make a big thing about it because I don't know enough to be talking about it but I am sure from now on ... they will be doubly cautious and they may not do it," Hansen told reporters.

A flash of heat from the explosion was felt by spectators and Hansen said the computers in his coaches' box had "jumped off" the desk.

"I thought 'that's a bit loud'," he added.

"I met one of the people afterwards and offered our sympathies to the people who did get hurt but I'm sure the rugby union is working with those people to make sure it doesn't happen again."

