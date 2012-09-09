WELLINGTON, Sept 9 Flyhalf Daniel Carter will not be considered for New Zealand's Rugby Championship clash with South Africa next week to allow him to recover completely from a calf strain, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said on Sunday.

"We have made the decision he won't be playing next week," Hansen told reporters at the team hotel.

"The type of treatment he needs, it will take the pressure right off and give the calf the opportunity to come right."

Hansen said the early decision on his availabity for next week had been made to give clarity to the team, and young flyhalves Aaron Cruden and Beauden Barrett, as they prepare for the Springboks in Dunedin.

Carter had been struggling with the injury as the All Blacks prepared for their match against Argentina in Wellington and was named on Thursday in the starting lineup.

He was later withdrawn from the team that defeated Argentina 21-5 on Saturday.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)